The Hudson boys swimming and diving team is off to a 3-0 start in dual meets this season, including a 94-92 victory over arch nemesis Eau Claire Alliance (North/Memorial) last Tuesday, Dec. 7, in Eau Claire.
It’s the first time Eau Claire has lost a home dual meet in 30 years.
“That’s the closest meet I have ever been a part of as a coach,” Raider coach Ross Campbell said. “I'm thrilled with this meet, and I'm excited to see what the future holds for the team.”
Campbell said the turning point came when the Raiders’ 200 freestyle relay team of Theo Johansen, Brady Wainionpaa, Isaac Anderson and Drew Hay finished second, with Eau Claire’s teams finishing first and third, to tie the score 86-86.
Hay won the next event– the 100 yard backstroke– in 56.69 seconds and Eli Ramthun won the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.98 before Johansen, Ramthun, Isaac Anderson and Andrew Hanson teamed up to provide the final margin of victory with a winning time of 3:28.64 in the final event– the 400 freestyle relay.
Johansen, Hay and Ramthun all had two individual wins on the night with Johansen picking up first in the 200 freestyle (1:58.48), Hay winning the 100 butterfly (55.19) and Ramthun winning the 200 individual medley (2:09.7) earlier in the meet.
The Raiders opened the meet with Hay, Wainionpaa, Hanson and Ramthun winning the 200 medley relay. Hanson contributed a first place time of 21.64 seconds in the 50 free while Cort Chiodo won the diving competition with a score of 268.35 and Jackson Rodriguez was second with 242.55.
The Raiders ended up taking first in 11 of 12 events despite missing 12 athletes due to a band concert.
“The boys did not let 12 boys being absent as an excuse to do poorly,” Campbell noted. “And they did not crumble when they were losing with only a couple of events left within the meet.”
The Raiders opened the season with a dominating 112-20 victory over Chippewa Falls Dec. 2 before placing fourth out of nine teams Dec. 4 at the Sun Prairie Invitational. Their latest victory came in a 103-68 home win over Woodbury Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Hudson won the first ten events before posting the fastest time in the final two races of the night as exhibitions. Johansen, Hanson and Jerett Maalis won two events each, with Hanson leading a one-two-three sweep in the 50 free with a time of 21.7 seconds. Wainionpaa was second in 23.43 and Anderson was third in 25.0.
Hanson also won the 500 free with a time of 5:04.77 while Ramthun was second in 5:32.82.
The Raiders took the top two spots in four other events– two that were won by Joahnsen. He took first in the 200 individual medley in 2:05.84 and Hay was second in 2:09.75, while in the 100 butterfly Johansen was first in 54.79 seconds and Ben Weaver was second in 1:04.97.
Maalis edged Ramthun for first in the 200 freestyle with a first place time of 1:54.37 while Ramthun was second in 1:54.68, while Chiodo won the diving competition with a score of 278.95 and Rodriguez was second with 256.65.
Maalis also took first in the 100 backstroke with a time of 57.73 seconds while Hay placed first in the 100 freestyle in 52.06 seconds.
In the relays, Hay, Wainionpaa, Johansen and Hansen combined for a first place time of 1:41.76 in the 200 medley relay, and Maalis, Wainionpaa, Ramthun and Hay took first in the 200 freestyle relay.
Johansen, Ramthun, Maalis and Hanson had the fastest time in the 400 freestyle relay– 3:26.63– and Wainionpaa had the fastest 100 breaststroke time– 1:06.97. Both races were swam as exhibitions after the outcome of the meet had been determined.
“It was a great meet where a lot of the boys dropped time and put up some nice scores in diving,” Campbell said. “This was a great meet where we were able to showcase our depth.”
