The Hudson boys swimming and diving team had a top-two finish in every event but one, and will be sending seven individuals and three relay teams to state after winning its second straight Division 1 sectional title Saturday in its home pool.
Theo Johansen, Andrew Hanson and Drew Hay won two individual sectional titles each and Cort Chiodo led a one-two-three Raider sweep in diving as Hudson won the team title with a total of 407 points. Eau Claire Alliance was a distant second with 348.
Hansen will return to state in both the 500 yard freestyle and 50 freestyle after winning sectional titles in both events. He won the 500 free in 4 minutes, 39.84 seconds and the 50 free in 21.5 seconds. He was state runner-up last year in the 500 free and finished fourth in the 50 free.
Johansen qualified for his second trip to state by winning the 200 freestyle in 1:43.38 and the 100 freestyle in 47.44 seconds. He was a state qualifier in the 200 and 500 freestyle a year ago.
Hay will return to state in both the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke after winning sectional titles in both events with times of 51.46 second in the 100 fly and 53.27 in the 100 back.
Ian Ramthun also claimed a sectional title Saturday in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:04.1. Ramthun was part of the Raiders’ state qualifying 200 freestyle relay team a year ago.
Chiodo qualified for the state meet for the third straight year by leading a Hudson sweep of the top three spots in diving with a first place score of 531.3. He placed fourth at the 2021 state meet.
Jackson Rodriguez placed second in diving with a score of 458.75 to punch his second ticket to state while Nathan Kostynick will be making his first appearance after scoring 393.05 to place third.
Hudson will also be sending all three of its relay teams to state, two as sectional champions. The 200 medley relay team of Hay, Ramthun, Hanson and Brady Wainionpaa won the sectional title with a time of 1:37.85, and the 400 freestyle relay team of Johansen, Hay, Jerett Maalis and Hanson took first in 3:14.5, while the 200 freestyle relay team of Johansen, Ramthun, Wainionpaa and Maalis Hanson qualified with a second place time of 1:30.77.
The WIAA Division 1 Boys State Swimming and Diving Championships is scheduled for this Saturday at Waukesha South High School. Diving competition will begin at 9:30 a.m. with swimming at 2:30 p.m.
River Falls second at D2 sectional
River Falls will be sending two individuals and two relay teams to the Division 2 state meet after finishing second at the Division 2 sectional in Menomonie Saturday.
The Cats’ second place team finish is their best at sectionals in four years. Rhinelander won the team title with 428 points while River Falls finished with 318.5.
Taylor Matter qualified for state in two events by winning the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 53.46 seconds and placing third in the 200 individual medley in 2:02.99, while reshman Daniel Carns will make his state debut after finishing second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.45.
The Cats’ 200 medley relay team of Alton Lesneski, Kai Hagen, Matter and Carns qualified for state with a second place time of 1:44.38, while the 400 freestyle relay team of Leo Griffey-Byram, Darin Derks, Matter Daniel Carns advanced with a second place time of 3:35.47.
Griffey-Byram and Derks are the only two seniors on the Wildcat roster, and coach Cailtin Gargulak said she’s excited that they’ll get to finish their high school careers swimming together at state on the 400 free relay team.
The WIAA Division 2 state meet will be held this Friday at Waukesha South High School with diving competition at 1:30 p.m. and swimming at 5:30 p.m.
