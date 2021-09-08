Hudson swept all three singles matches and took two of three in doubles play to defeat New Richmond 6-1 in Big Rivers Conference girls’ tennis action Tuesday, Sept. 7, in New Richmond.
New Richmond’s lone victory came at No. 4 singles where Avery Knutson defeated Ava Wilber 6-3, 6-2.
The No. 1 singles match between Hudson’s Lily Holmberg and New Richmond’s Izzy Brinkman went to three sets with Holmberg pulling out a 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 victory in the end. Grace Diedrich defeated Onalie Dennis 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 singles and Claire Keech beat Alanna Knutson 6-4, 6-1 at No. 3.
Two of the three doubles matches included first set tiebreakers, with Hudson’s Grace Lewis and Kira Young posting a 7-6 (3), 6-3 victory over Brogan O’Flanagan and Rhea Warner at No. 1 and Nicole Hockin and Jenna Simmons defeating Carolin Fuchs and Lily Brinkman 7-6 (5), 6-3 at No. 3.
Jordan Yacoub and Bailey Finch earned the sixth Hudson point with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over MhKellan Storie and Bella Baillargeon.
New Richmond will host a quad with Marshfield, Onalaska and Superior on Saturday, Sept. 11 while Hudson returns to action Tuesday, Sept. 14 at home against Rice Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.