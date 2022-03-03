Bruce Larson would have shuddered at the thought of someone calling him a legend.
But for what he did for Somerset, through its football program and his work as a teacher, Larson earned the title “legend” in Somerset, where he taught and coached since 1987. He died unexpectedly Sunday, Feb. 27, at the age of 58
Larson coached the Somerset football team to six state championship games, winning state titles in 2002, 2012 and 2014 and second place finishes in 2004, 2005 and 2011.
Following the 2014 state championship, he was named the Wisconsin Football Coach of the Year. Weeks later, Larson was the recipient of the Don Shula NFL Coach of the Year Award. Larson received the trophy from Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history, at the Super Bowl in January, 2015.
Larson was followed into coaching by his two sons, Rocky and Reggie. Rocky began his coaching career as an assistant at UW-River Falls and is now head coach at Mayville State in North Dakota, taking that role in 2020. Reggie is the varsity coach at New Richmond HIgh School. While coaching, his daughter McKell, was always on the sidelines, by Bruce’s side. She was much more than a team manager, doing her best to keep her dad organized during practices and games.
Larson grew up on a farm in Spring Valley and played on the 1978 Division 5 state championship football team at Spring Valley. He also qualified for state twice as a wrestler. He then played his college football at UW-River Falls.
He learned his football from some of the premier coaches in western Wisconsin. He played under Bob Thomas at Spring Valley and Mike Farley at UW-River Falls. He was hired as a teacher and assistant coach at Somerset in 1987, where he would learn under veteran coach Brad Nemec. All three of those coaches are Hall of Famers.
Larson took over as head coach in Somerset in 1999, succeeding Nemec, his mentor. Nemec said he and Larson have been friends since Larson’s sophomore year in high school, when he struck up a conversation with Nemec.
Nemec said it was Larson’s work ethic that set him apart and his students and athletes saw that dedication level.
“Nobody will ever outwork Bruce Larson,” Nemec said. “He’s a farm boy and that work ethic never left him. That’s the way he coached football. You might beat him, but you’ll never outwork him.”
Their friendship resulted in Larson doing his student teaching in Somerset. He was then hired as a teacher in 1987. Nemec was athletic director and Larson quickly became his right-hand man. That first year, Somerset needed a girls basketball coach. Nemec, in his way, appointed Larson for the job. The following year, there was a need for a wrestling coach, so Larson again took on the role. He would also step in to serve as track and baseball coach when a need arose in Somerset.
In the years after becoming head coach, Larson became deeply involved in character education. He used the system of “Coaching to Change Lives” by Dennis Parker as a base for his character instruction. He also used values he drew from the U.S. Army as a framework for expectations of his athletes.
Larson’s impact went far beyond football. As a physical education teacher and also owner of the Bumper To Bumper School of Driving, he got to know nearly every student in Somerset and many from neighboring districts. And most of them will tell you about the positive impact he had on them.
This was part of a message that Somerset graduate Bryan Witzmann, who played in the NFL from 2016-2020, posted to Larson on Instagram:
“I hope that you knew that I wouldn’t have spent one day in an NFL locker room if it wasn’t for the discipline and character traits that you instilled in me as a teenager. I hope you knew that I wouldn’t be half the man I am today without you. I also feel like if I told you all of that you would have gotten embarrassed and deflected any of the credit so maybe it’s better this way.”
Gaelin Elmore, who the Larson family adopted as part of their family when Elmore was a sophomore in high school, also went on to play in the NFL and is currently a highly-sought motivational speaker. Here’s what he wrote on social media:
“Your fingerprints are on everything that is good in my life; my career, my values, my football career, my parenting, my humor, and in so many ways that we haven't talked about - my faith. Some of my greatest memories and biggest crossroads in life, are bookended with your wisdom and calm demeanor.”
Larson is survived by his wife, Kelly, his three children, his parents, and a granddaughter.
A Celebration of Life for Larson is planned for Friday, March 4 in the Somerset High School gymnasium. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. with a short ceremony to follow. Attendees are asked to wear either Somerset, UW-River Falls or Green Bay Packer attire. There is also a campaign for football programs across the state to turn on their stadium lights at 7 p.m. on Friday in a tribute to Larson.
Larson’s funeral will be Saturday, March 5, at 11 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church in Somerset. A reception will follow at General Sam’s in Somerset.
Author’s note: I always considered Bruce a facilitator of people’s dreams. If your dream was to play in the NFL, or to play on a state championship team, he would do everything to help make your dream come true. If your dream was to be a better person, he would do his magic and with that impish grin of his, he’d do what he could to help. Bruce had the vision to see the potential in people, especially young people. If they wanted to chase their dreams, he would find a way to supply support.
– Dave Newman
