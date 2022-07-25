Legendary Somerset High School football coach Bruce Larson, who passed away in February, will be posthumously inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame as part of the hall’s Class of 2023, the association announced Saturday, July 23.
Larson will be part of the 12-member class at the 44th WFCA Hall of Fame enshrinement Saturday, April 1, 2023 in Madison.
Larson guided the Somerset football team to six state championship game appearances and three state titles in 22 seasons as Spartan head coach. He died Feb. 27 at the age of 58.
Larson took his first coaching position in Somerset as an assistant to Brad Nemec in 1987 before being promoted to head coach in 1999. He also taught physical education at Somerset.
Under Larson’s guidance, the Spartans grew into a powerhouse in the Middle Border Conference and reached the state championship game six times, winning three Division 4 state titles in 2002, 2012 and 2014.
Larson was inducted into the UW-River Falls Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013. In 2014 he was named the Wisconsin Coach of the Year and in 2015 he was named the Don Shula NFL National Coach of the Year.
Larson’s two sons– Rocky and Reggie– also played football at UW-River Falls and followed their father’s footsteps into coaching. Reggie Larson has been the head coach at New Richmond High School since 2018 while Rocky Larson is beginning his third season as head coach at Mayville State University in North Dakota.
Somerset High School will recognize Larson’s induction into the WFCA Hall of Fame during Football Alumni Night at the Spartan’s 2022 season opener Aug. 18, against Bloomer.
A pre-game ceremony honoring Larson and his family will be held at 6:45 p.m. and the Spartans will honor their state championship teams from 2002, 2012 and 2014 during a halftime ceremony on the field.
The 2023 WFCA Hall of Fame banquet will be held Saturday, April 1, at the Madison Marriott West.
