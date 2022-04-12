Scoreboard

Baseball

Hudson 7, Prescott 1

River Falls 14, Osceola 10

River Falls 14, Amery 4

Somerset 14, McDonnell Central 11

Softball

Chippewa Falls 11, Hudson 1 (Game one)

Chippewa Falls 7, Hudson 3 (Game two)

Eau Claire North 8, River Falls 0 (Game one)

Eau Claire North 19, River Falls 5 (Game two)

New Richmond 10, Rice Lake 0 (Game one)

New Richmond 9, Rice Lake 6 (Game two)

Somerset 25, Barron 1

Girls Soccer

Somerset 8, Amery 0

