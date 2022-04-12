Baseball
Hudson 7, Prescott 1
River Falls 14, Osceola 10
River Falls 14, Amery 4
Somerset 14, McDonnell Central 11
Softball
Chippewa Falls 11, Hudson 1 (Game one)
Chippewa Falls 7, Hudson 3 (Game two)
Eau Claire North 8, River Falls 0 (Game one)
Eau Claire North 19, River Falls 5 (Game two)
New Richmond 10, Rice Lake 0 (Game one)
New Richmond 9, Rice Lake 6 (Game two)
Somerset 25, Barron 1
Girls Soccer
Somerset 8, Amery 0
