The New Richmond girls’ soccer team was six seconds away from a 1-0 win Saturday night, June 12, in Onalaska when the Hilltoppers scored the tying goal to force overtime.
All that did ws delay the celebration, as Kacie Malone scored her second goal of the game in overtime to give the third-seeded Tigers a 2-1 victory over second seeded Onalaska in a Division 2 regional final in Onalaska.
The victory sends New Richmond to the sectional semifinals, where they will take on top-seeded River Falls Thursday night, June 17, at 7 p.m. in River Falls. The winner will advance to the sectional title game Saturday, June 19, at 1 p.m. in Marshfield against either Sauk Prairie or Rhinelander.
Last Saturday night’s game in Onalaska was scoreless until the 78th minute when Malone scored unassisted to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. Then with 89:54 on the clock, Onalaska tied it up on a well-placed chip shot to force overtime.
“We stayed calm and scored in the first half of overtime again from Kacie Malone with some beautiful 1-on-1 work in front of the net,” Tiger coach David Garrett reported. “We controlled the first half and had quite a few good looks but couldn’t capitalize on them. Freshman Paige Turner in goal really stepped up and made some good saves. Overall a well played game by both teams.”
