The New Richmond girls’ golf team continued to show it will be a force to be reckoned with in its first season in the Big Rivers Conference with two more tournament victories at the Eau Claire North Husky Invitational and Rice Lake Invitational this week.
Senior Lanie Veenendall posted a 17-stroke victory to lead the Tigers to a first place team finish at the Husky Invite Monday, Aug. 23, at Lake Wissota Golf Course in Chippewa Falls before tying for medalist honors at Turtleback in Rice Lake Thursday, Aug. 26.
Veenendall shot a two-under par 69 at Lake Wissota to run away with individual medalist honors. Hudson’s Mimi Miller was second with an 86.
The Tigers’ team score of 340 was 32 strokes lower than second place Hudson’s 372. River Falls was fifth at the 10-team event at 434.
All five Tigers finished in the top seven with Abbie Ritzer tying for third with an 87, Sydney Nolan fifth with 90 and Kailey Stevens and Nora Harris part of a three-way tie for seventh with 94.
Lauren Parker contributed a sixth place score of 91 for Hudson. Emma Ostlie finished just out of the top 10 with a 97 and Maddy Berg shot 98 while Olivia Grothaus finished with 108.
River Falls was led by Mekinnah Xiong with a 12th place score of 96. Jenna Bergmanis finished with a 105 and Aili Lassi shot 111 while Mollie Schmidt scored 122 and Maddie Tiffany had a 131.
Thursday at Turtleback, Veenendall and Tomah’s Riley Pechinski shared medalist honors with rounds of 75 but the Tigers had three more players in the top ten to take the team title with a total of 325, eight strokes better than Tomah. Onalaska was third with 350 and Hudson took fourth with 361 while River Falls finished seventh with 385. Fourteen teams competed.
In addition to Veenendall’s 75, Nolan shot an 81 to finish fifth and Harris shot 83 to place sixth while Ritzer tied for 10th with an 85.
Hudson was led by Miller with a ninth place score of 84. Parker and Berg each contributed rounds of 92 while Grothaus finished at 93. Mahlia McCane led River Falls with an 88 and Xiong had a 98 while Bergmanis shot 99 and Lassi had 100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.