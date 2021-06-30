After a record-setting season that included the program’s fourth straight conference title, New Richmond headlines the selections to the 2021 Middle Border All-Conference teams with 12 players honored, the most in program history.
Senior Lauren Graham was named the MBC Player of the Year to lead a list of four Tigers named to the all-conference first team. Joining her on the squad were senior Kacie Malone, senior Shelby Pahnke, and sophomore Gaby Aune.
Six more Tigers earned spots on the All-MBC Second Team-- seniors Kialie Malone, Taylor Mitchell and Delaney Brown; juniors Hattie Harrold and Reese Haefner; and freshman Paige Turner.
Sophomore Alexa Singer and freshman Ava Rumpza each received honorable mention while coach David Garrett was named the conference coach of the year.
New Richmond went 10-0 in MBC play this season to win their fourth straight MBC title (2017, 2018, 2019, 2021). The Tigers outscored their MBC opponents 92-3 with their 110 total goals a new school record. They will join the Big Rivers Conference for the 2022 season.
Second place Somerset had eight players named to All-MBC teams, including six to the first team-- seniors Taylor Paulson, Maezee Enger and Satin Mull, and juniors Charlotte Eichten, Erin Huerta and Rachel Webb.
Spartan junior Megan Larse was named to the second team while freshman Julia Rybacki received honorable mention.
St. Croix Central junior Anna Sauer was the lone Panther honored with a spot on the All-MBC Second Team.
