The American Legion baseball season is brief. The New Richmond teams just finished the first month of their season and are already building toward the state playoffs.
The playoffs for the Junior and Senior teams in the area will be played in mid-July. The New Richmond Legion teams have a few games slated before they reach the playoffs. The New Richmond Senior team plays this Wednesday at Baldwin before hosting Chippewa Falls on Thursday. The Senior Legion playoffs will be played from July 22-24 at River Falls.
The Junior Legion team plays at Prescott on Wednesday before hosting Chippewa Falls on Thursday. The Junior playoff tournament will be played on July 15-17 at Wisconsin Rapids.
The New Richmond Senior and Junior teams hosted St. Croix Central last Thursday, splitting the games, with the Juniors winning 4-3 and the Seniors falling 6-3.
Thursday’s Junior game lasted eight innings. New Richmond used four pitchers in the game. Coach Dan Kretovics said one highlight was the pitching of R.J. Amundson, who is making a return to baseball. He allowed two runs on one hit in two innings.
“He’s got a great arm. He just needs to dial in the accuracy,” Kretovics said.
The game was tied 3-3 after seven innings so the coaches decided to use major league rules and place a runner at second base for the extra inning, with New Richmond scoring in its chance in the eighth inning.
The New Richmond Senior team was missing several players. Alec Gunter started on the mound for Post 80. New Richmond was hurt by several costly errors in the loss.
The Post 80 Seniors did get one win last week, last Tuesday against Ellsworth, 20-4. With Ellsworth only having a Senior team, the New Richmond coaches worked in many of the players from the Junior team into the lineup, using 17 players in all.
New Richmond’s pitchers produced a combined no-hitter in this game, with all of Ellsworth’s runs generated by walks and errors. Seamus Scanlan got the pitching start for New Richmond, handling the first three innings.
The New Richmond U16 team played a game on Wednesday, losing to River Falls 11-10. The Post 80 U16 team returns to action on Saturday in a 10 a.m. game at Durand.
