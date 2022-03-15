Led by individual state championships from Julia Jansen and Madison Newman, the New Richmond girls team roared to the state championship at the 2022 USA Powerlifting WHSPA State Championship, held March 5-6 in Appleton.
The New Richmond boys team finished fifth in its half of the meet. In the combined team points championship, the Tigers were state champions.
The Tigers took the largest contingent of lifters to the state meet. Fifty-three of the 98 New Richmond lifters on the team competed at the state meet.
The New Richmond girls rolled up 82 team points to earn the state title. Neenah finished in second place with 42 points. The state lifting competition is held with all teams competing in one division.
Jansen earned her state title in the 105-pound division and Newman earned her title in the 242-pound class.
Here is a list of New Richmond’s placewinners at the state meet.
Girls
97 pound weight class: Elli Coulter third
105 pound weight class: Julia Jansen first, Hailey Kamphuis fourth
114 pound weight class: Katelyn Doehrmann third, Lauren Jansen sixth, Piper Mendez 10th
132 pound weight class: Chloe Nielsen fourth
165 pound weight class: Rachel Andersen sixth
181 pound weight class: Oliva Hiltner third, Elisabeth Andersen fifth
198 pound weight class: Lizzy Dimick second
242-plus pound weight class: Madison Newman first, Katie Swanson tenth
Boys
114 pound weight class: Bennett Scribner eighth
132 pound weight class: Dave Domingo ninth
148 pound weight class: Quentin Berhow fifth, Lee Erickson sixth
165 pound weight class: Kyle Germain eighth, Cade Deal 10th
181 pound weight class: Kennan Stowers sixth
220 pound weight class: Mason Bruce seventh
275 pound weight class: Wyatt Stellrecht seventh
The Tigers received a dose of inspiration last Thursday when Addyson Kaczmarski, a team member battling cancer, visited the team with her dad, team head coach Brian Kaczmarski. Coach Kaczmarski has taken a year’s leave from the team this season to help his daughter through her treatments. Assistant coach Brad Hildebrandt and Troy Cran handled the head coaching responsibilities his season.
Hildebrandt said Addyson delivered a message to her teammates.
“She told them ‘give them hell and bring back some hardware.’ I think it did make an impact when we were down there,” Hildebrandt said.
St. Croix Central
The Panthers had 14 of their 37 athletes qualify for state and 13 competed at the state meet in Appleton.
Central had one lifter earn a state championship. Freshman Annika Yang won the state title in the girls 97-pound division. Also placing in the tournament for the Central girls was sophomore Faith Bonse, who took fourth place in the 198-pound class.
There were three top-10 finishes for the Panther boys. Two of them came in the 275-pound division where Zach Steffensen took sixth place and Dylan Wilke captured eighth place. In the 220-pound class, Central junior Aiden Schleuter placed ninth.
This is the fourth year of the Central powerlifting club and it has grown incrementally each year. It was originated by Adam Sheldon and Ryan Berg. Sheldon, who serves as the club’s coach, said nearly all of the Central lifters set personal bests at the state meet.
