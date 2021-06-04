The New Richmond boys’ tennis team claimed championships in four of seven flights and added second, third and fourth place finishes in the others to win the Middle Border Conference Tournament on its home courts Thursday, June 3, to earn a share of the overall conference title with Eau Claire Regis.
Eau Claire Regis won the regular season title but the Tigers edged the Ramblers by two points to take the tourney title and earn a share of the conference championship.
Tiger coach Denise Devereux said it’s been the Tigers’ goal all season to win the MBC title before moving to the Big Rivers Conference next year.
“After losing 3-4 to Regis at the beginning of the season, we knew it was an uphill battle,” she said. “But the boys were super pumped to do it and it showed in their play.”
New Richmond got individual titles from Tyler Dennis at No. 3 singles, Reily Heiberg at No. 4 singles, Drew Eckert and Sam Tyvoll at No. 2 doubles, and Nathan Devereux and Andy Johnson at No. 4 doubles.
Dennis dropped the opening set of the title match at No. 3 single to Eau Claire Regis’ Adler Bowe before taking the second set and winning a third-set tiebreaker.
“He came back to win six points in a row to win 11-9,” Devereux noted.
Heiberg stepped into the lineup after Ben Hahn was injured last week and responded by winning the title at No. 4 singles.
“He is such a hustler and competitor that even though he hasn't played much before, he battled for the win,” Devereux said.
Eckert and Tyvoll avenged a loss to Eau Claire Regis earlier in the season by beating them in the tournament semifinals, and despite Eckert cramping up to the point to getting sick, came back from a first-set loss to Altoona in the finals to claim the No. 2 doubles title.
“They lost the first set 1-6 and I thought I should maybe have them forfeit as Drew really couldn't move at all,” Devereux said. “But they wanted to continue. They battled back and won the second set 7-5 and then won the tie-break.”
Nathan Devereux and Johnson also avenged a loss to Eau Claire Regis in the semifinals before beating Baldwin-Woodville in the No. 3 doubles finals.
Jordan McGinley contributed a second place finish at No. 2 singles to the Tigers’ team score and Thomas Smallidge won his third place match at No. 1 singles while the No.1 doubles team of Joe Casey and Jack Davis finished fourth.
Next up for the Tigers is the WIAA Division 1 subsectional and sectionals June 8 and June 10 at Menards Tennis Center in Eau Claire.
