A spectacular three-under par over the final nine holes enabled 2005 River Falls High School graduate and current Hudson resident Tyler Obermueller to win his second Wisconsin State Amateur Championship, 13 years after winning his first, at Sand Valley Golf Resort in Nekoosa July 21.
Obermueller, 35, birdied three holes on the back nine in the final round to shoot a 1-under-par 71 and finish the 72-hole tournament at 3-under 286. Adam Miller of Nekoosa, the 2021 WSGA player of the year and a caddie at Sand Valley, eagled the 18th hole for a 71 and finished at 287.
Obermueller, a two-time WIAA individual state champion at River Falls High School, won his first state amateur title as a University of Wisconsin senior in 2009. But this championship was especially satisfying as he had his dad Ken as his caddy and his seven-year-old son Peyton and mother Robbie in the gallery.
It brought back memories of when Tyler was a young boy and caddied for his father when he won the River Falls Golf Club championship. The Obermuellers are a golfing family as Tyler’s sister also played at the University of Wisconsin.
“Winning at Sand Valley with the family was memorable,” Tyler said. “I have so many good memories of playing with my father and sister. I look forward to playing for many years with my two young sons.”
The tournament was played at Sand Valley, a world class golf destination in central Wisconsin. The course was set-up hard and fast with difficult pin placements, making birdies hard to come by. But that didn’t bother Obermueller, who was just one of two golfers to finish the three-day event under par.
“The course played to my strength, which is my short game,” he said. “I could grip it and rip it off the tee without much danger of losing a ball.”
Obermueller said he went to Sand Valley with his family just hoping to do the best he could and have fun. It was just his second time competing in a state amateur championship since winning his first title in 2009.
“Winning was unexpected, especially against a very talented field of younger players,” he said. “Between family activities and work, I haven’t played that much this season. I think of myself as a bit of a weekend warrior.”
Obermueller capped an extraordinary couple of weeks by also winning the Troy Burne Golf Club championship this past Sunday, Aug. 7. “Troy Burne is a true championship test, one of the jewels of Wisconsin,” he said about his home course.
His fellow competitor and four-time Troy Burne champion Bill Forsbrook was impressed by Obermueller’s play Sunday.
“He played exceptional,” Forsbrook said. “Just when you think he’s in trouble, he makes birdie.” Three-time club champion Garrett Samb noted that Obermueller is the only golfer from western Wisconsin to win the state title in recent years and the first two-time winner since 2001.
“His game is complete,” Samb said. “Distance and touch.”
