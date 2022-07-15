Tramon Williams, William Kullman and Henry Kullman

Former Green Bay Packer cornerback Tramon Williams poses for a picture with young Packer fans William Kullman, age 11, left, and Henry Kullman, 13, at the annual Hudson Benchwarmers Pigskin Picnic Thursday night, July 14, at Hudson High School. Williams, along with fellow former players James Starks, Mike Neal, Tony Moll, Jason Spitz, and Scott Wells, and Packer President/CEO Mark Murphy, visited Hudson as part of the team’s 2022 Packers Road Trip. Bob Burrows / Star-Observer photo

There was plenty of green and gold at Hudson High School’s Raider Stadium when six former Packer players and President/CEO Mark Murphy dropped by the Hudson Benchwarmers Pigskin Picnic, an annual fundraiser for Hudson activities, Thursday night, July 14.

Packers Road Trip in Hudson

1 of 21

Former players Tramon Williams, James Starks, Mike Neal, Tony Moll, Jason Spitz, Scott Wells and Murphy visited Hudson as part of the team’s 2022 Packers Road Trip, which started in Green Bay Wednesday morning and included stops in New London, King, Wausau and Owen before reaching Hudson Thursday night.

Upon arrival Murphy and the players hosted a VIP meet and greet where they visited with fans, posed for pictures and signed autographs. Some of the players also ventured out onto the field to partake in some of the activities, including Moll, who took on Hudson junior football player Caleb Coffey in a game of bean bags and tried his luck going through the bouncy-house obstacle course.

In his opening remarks to the crowd, Murphy noted how happy he and the players were to be in Hudson while recognizing its proximity to Minnesota.

“I just want to be sure, how many Packer fans are here tonight?” he asked as a sea of hands shot into the air.

When he asked if there were any Viking fans in the crowd, Hudson activities director Aaron Moen was one of the few people who raised his hand. Which did not go unnoticed by Murphy and the players.

“OK Aaron,” Murphy said. “What are we, about a half hour from Minneapolis?” To which Moen nodded yes.

“Have the Vikings ever come over here and helped you raise money?” Murphy responded, to the delight of the crowd.

The players also took part in a question and answer session with the fans, during which Neal responded that his favorite player to sack was Tom Brady.

When someone asked which player bench-pressed the most, Neal said he once pressed 530 pounds in college, before Wells took the microphone and just said, “545.”

Another fan asked the players what team they loved to play against the most, to which Williams responded, “I loved playing the Chicago Bears, because Jay Cutler was their quarterback. And I loved intercepting Jay Cutler.”

Murphy and the players returned to the high school Friday morning, where they spoke to the student-athletes participating in the school’s Raider Elite strength and conditioning program. From there the Packers Road Trip continued on to Prescott High School and La Crosse Friday before visiting Onalaska, Wisconsin Rapids and Rosholt Saturday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you