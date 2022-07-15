Former Green Bay Packer cornerback Tramon Williams poses for a picture with young Packer fans William Kullman, age 11, left, and Henry Kullman, 13, at the annual Hudson Benchwarmers Pigskin Picnic Thursday night, July 14, at Hudson High School. Williams, along with fellow former players James Starks, Mike Neal, Tony Moll, Jason Spitz, and Scott Wells, and Packer President/CEO Mark Murphy, visited Hudson as part of the team’s 2022 Packers Road Trip. Bob Burrows / Star-Observer photo
There was plenty of green and gold at Hudson High School’s Raider Stadium when six former Packer players and President/CEO Mark Murphy dropped by the Hudson Benchwarmers Pigskin Picnic, an annual fundraiser for Hudson activities, Thursday night, July 14.
The 2022 Packers Road Trip bus pulls up to Hudson’s Raider Stadium Thursday night. Bob Burrows / Star-Observer photo
Former Packer players Mike Neal, left, Jason Spitz, Scott Wells, Tramon Williams, Tony Moll and James Starks look on as team President/CEO Mark Murphy addresses the crowd. Bob Burrows / Star-Observer photo
Green Bay Packer President/CEO Mark Murphy, left, is escorted through the plaza at Hudson’s Raider Stadium at the Hudson Benchwarmers Pigskin Picnic Thursday night. Star-Observer photo
Former Packer offensive lineman Tony Moll arrives at Raider stadium followed by fellow alumni Jason Spitz and James Starks. Bob Burrows / Star-Observer photo
Among the activities for kids at Hudson’s Pigskin Picnic Thursday night was tug-o-war. Bob Burrows / Star-Observer photo
Hudson High School student and avid Green Bay Packer fan Nathan Kromrey poses for a photo with former Packer offensive lineman Jason Spitz. Bob Burrows / Star-Observer photo
Tony Moll poses for a photo with 9 year-old Bryce Johnson. Bob Burrows / Star-Observer photo
Bob Burrows / Star-Observer photo
Tony Moll signs a young fan's shirt. Bob Burrows / Star-Observer photo
Scott Wells signs an autograph for Nathan Kromrey. Bob Burrows / Star-Observer photo
James Starks poses for a photo with Hudson football team managers Ben Warren, left, and Ryan Erickson. Bob Burrows / Star-Observer photo
Jason Spitz talks football with a few members of the Hudson Raider football team. Bob Burrows / Star-Observer photo
Six year-old Clark Koets follows through on his field goals attempt at the Hudson Benchwarmers Pigskin Picnic Thursday night. Bob Burrows / Star-Observer photo
Tony Moll plays a game of bean bags against Hudson football player Caleb Coffey (50). Bob Burrows / Star-Observer photo
Tony Moll laughs at a video of himself trying to navigate the bouncy-house obstacle course at the Hudson Benchwarmers Pigskin Picnic Thursday night. Bob Burrows / Star-Observer photo
Fans raise their hands after Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy asked how many Packer fans were in the crowd. Bob Burrows / Star-Observer photo
Former Packer defensive lineman Mike Neal responds to Nathan Kromrey’s question about who was his favorite player to sack by answering Tom Brady. Bob Burrows / Star-Observer photo
A young fan asks a question from the bleachers during the question and answer session Thursday night. Bob Burrows / Star-Observer photo
Packer President/CEO Mark Murphy tries to get Hudson football player Reese Thompson (9) a question during the question and answer session. Bob Burrows / Star-Observer photo
Tramon Williams talks about the difference between going from high school, to college, to pro football as James Starks, far left, Tony Moll and Scott Wells look on. Bob Burrows / Star-Observer photo
Former Packer players Mike Neal, left, Jason Spitz, Scott Wells, Tramon Williams, Tony Moll and James Starks look on as team President/CEO Mark Murphy addresses the crowd. Bob Burrows / Star-Observer photo
The former players toss souvenir Packer footballs into the crowd at the conclusion of their visit. Bob Burrows / Star-Observer photo
Former players Tramon Williams, James Starks, Mike Neal, Tony Moll, Jason Spitz, Scott Wells and Murphy visited Hudson as part of the team’s 2022 Packers Road Trip, which started in Green Bay Wednesday morning and included stops in New London, King, Wausau and Owen before reaching Hudson Thursday night.
Upon arrival Murphy and the players hosted a VIP meet and greet where they visited with fans, posed for pictures and signed autographs. Some of the players also ventured out onto the field to partake in some of the activities, including Moll, who took on Hudson junior football player Caleb Coffey in a game of bean bags and tried his luck going through the bouncy-house obstacle course.
In his opening remarks to the crowd, Murphy noted how happy he and the players were to be in Hudson while recognizing its proximity to Minnesota.
“I just want to be sure, how many Packer fans are here tonight?” he asked as a sea of hands shot into the air.
When he asked if there were any Viking fans in the crowd, Hudson activities director Aaron Moen was one of the few people who raised his hand. Which did not go unnoticed by Murphy and the players.
“OK Aaron,” Murphy said. “What are we, about a half hour from Minneapolis?” To which Moen nodded yes.
“Have the Vikings ever come over here and helped you raise money?” Murphy responded, to the delight of the crowd.
The players also took part in a question and answer session with the fans, during which Neal responded that his favorite player to sack was Tom Brady.
When someone asked which player bench-pressed the most, Neal said he once pressed 530 pounds in college, before Wells took the microphone and just said, “545.”
Another fan asked the players what team they loved to play against the most, to which Williams responded, “I loved playing the Chicago Bears, because Jay Cutler was their quarterback. And I loved intercepting Jay Cutler.”
Murphy and the players returned to the high school Friday morning, where they spoke to the student-athletes participating in the school’s Raider Elite strength and conditioning program. From there the Packers Road Trip continued on to Prescott High School and La Crosse Friday before visiting Onalaska, Wisconsin Rapids and Rosholt Saturday.
