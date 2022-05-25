Hudson, River Falls and New Richmond finished second, third and fourth, respectively, at Tuesday’s WIAA Division 1 boys golf regional at Troy Burne to qualify for next week’s sectional, while St. Croix Central claimed the Division 2 regional title at Rolling Oaks in Barron.
Eau Claire Memorial took first at Troy Burne with a team score of 294 while Hudson edged River Falls by one stroke to take second with 316. New Richmond was fourth with 321 to earn the fourth and final qualifying spot.
River Falls’ Matthew Marsollek shot a 74 to tie for third place, two strokes behind medalist Will Schlitz of Eau Claire Memorial. New Richmond’s Matthew Unger tied for fifth with a 75 and New Richmond’s Charlie Boe, River Falls’ Trey Timm and HUdson’s Sam Swavely all tied for seventh at 76. Hudson’s Oscar Grothaus rounded out the top ten with a score of 78.
Brandon Hillman contributed a round of 80 to Hudson’s team total and Brady Gilbert shot 82 while Joe Bartels had an 83.
River Falls received an 83 from Ethan Campbell and 84s from Will Benedict and Jacob Landgraf, while New Richmond’s Carson Kohlrusch shot 81, Will Brinkman had an 89 and Cole Langeness finished with 90.
The WIAA Division 1 sectional will be held Tuesday, May 31, at Greenwood Country Club in Wausau. The top two teams, and the top three individuals who are not members of qualifying teams, will advance to the WIAA State Tournament June 6-7 at the Blackwolf Run Meadows Course in Kohler.
Panthers’ Mueller wins individual regional title
Nick Mueller shot a 69 to earn medalist honors and lead St. Croix Central to the team title at the Division 2 regional at Rolling Oaks Golf Club in Barron Tuesday.
Mueller claimed the individual title by five strokes over Prescott’s Tyler Reiter, while Panther teammate Noah Schmitz finished in a three-way tie for third place with a 76. Owen Rozeboom shot a 79 and Jack McGrane had an 83 to round out the Panthers' team total, while Ryan Boeseneilers finished at 84.
St. Croix Central won the team title with a score of 307 followed by Ellsworth with 320, Amery with 325 and Osceola with 339. All four teams advanced to the Division 2 sectional tournament Tuesday, May 31, at Bass Lake Country Club in Antigo.
Somerset’s August Lang also qualified for the sectional as an individual after tying for tenth place Tuesday with a score of 78. The Spartans finished seventh as a team with a total of 378.
