Boys Hockey
Hudson 5, Verona 0
The Raiders scored four goals in the third period and goalie Aiden Tepper-Engh stopped all 12 shots he faced to post a 5-0 victory over Verona in a rematch of last year’s Division 1 state title game in the second game of the Verona Tournament.
Reese Richardson scored the only goal of the first period, assisted by Max Giblin, and the score remained 1-0 in favor of the Raiders until Brody Dietz and Carson Strapon scored in the opening minute of the third period to extend the lead to 3-0. Dietz’s goal came on a Raider power play and was assisted by Noah Flattum while Strapon’s tally came unassisted.
Zach Kochendorfer scored Hudson’s final two goals– the first on a power play with assists from Carter Mears and Matthew Mauer at the 10:07 mark, and the second off an assist from Mauer at 13:32. Hudson outshot Verona 39-12 in the game.
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells 5, Somerset 3
Somerset led 3-1 midway through but Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells scored the final four goals of the game, including two in the third period, to hand the Spartans their second loss at their home tournament in Somerset.
Brock Sawicki opened the scoring with a power play goal just over seven minutes into the game and the score was tied 1-1 before the Spartans scored twice in the first nine minutes of the second period to open up a 3-1 lead.
Michael Shannon scored on the power play 1:35 into the period, assisted by Corey Rose, before Abe Sirek made it a two-goal game with an assist from Malachy Driscoll at the 8:53 mark. But Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells stormed back to tie the score 3-3 after two, and scored the only two goals of the third period to escape with the 5-3 win.
Somerset goalie Finn Davies finished with 23 saves as the Spartans outshot Reedsburg 50-28.
Other scores
Tartan 4, New Richmond 0
River Falls 7, Rhinelander 6
Girls Hockey
Western Wisconsin Stars 4, Black River Falls 1
Erin Huerta talled a hat trick and the Stars scored the final four goals of the game to post a 4-1 victory over Black River Falls in Baldwin.
After a scoreless first period, Black River Falls took a 1-0 lead 52 seconds into the second before Huerta tied the score four minutes later with an assist from Makenzie Weeks.
Huerta gave the Stars the lead for good with an unassisted goal at the 13:40 mark of the second before Emily Berg made it a 3-1 game 4:34 into the third with another Weeks assist. Huerta finished off her hat trick with just over eight minutes remaining with Weeks picking up her third assist along with Amanda Magler.
Stars goalie Emaliya Schultz finished with 21 saves as Western Wisconsin outshot Black River Falls 59-22
Other scores
Bay Area Ice Bears 9, St. Croix Valley Fusion 1
Girls Basketball
Hudson 73, Rhinelander 48
Hastings 52, River Falls 44
