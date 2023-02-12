Girls Basketball
River Falls 58, Eau Claire North 52
New Richmond 72, Chippewa Falls 38
Boys Hockey
Dodge County 5,Somerset 3
Girls Hockey
Fond du Lac Warbirds 6, St. Croix Valley Fusion 3
Wrestling
Division 1 Regional at Hayward
Team scores: 1. Marshfield 239.0; 2. Menomonie 206.5; 3. Hudson 190.0; 4. River Falls 130.5; 5. Hayward/Northwood 130.0; 6. New Richmond 97.0; 7. Chippewa Falls 73.0; 8. Superior 62.0.
Individual sectional qualifiers
Hudson– Liam Neitzel 106 (1st place), Austin Krenz 113 (3rd), Austin Schmidkunz 120 (4th), Noah Moltzan 126 (3rd), Brock Bjerke 145 (4th), Dawson Clymer 170 (2nd), Ethan Winkleman 182 (1st), Ben Draveling 195 (1st), Ryan Rambo 220 (2nd).
River Falls– Travis Moelter 126 (1st), Jonas Longsdorf 132 (3rd), Vinny Costabilo 138 (4th), Jacob Range 152 (2nd), Thade Drier 160 (3rd), Caleb Mielke 182 (4th), Zack Peterson 195 (2nd), Lincoln McCarty 285 (3rd).
New Richmond– Eden Henning 106 (4th), Carter Sterba 113 (2nd), Luke Makish 120 (1st), Bode Gabriel 132 (2nd).
Division 2 Regional at Neillsville
Team scores: 1. Baldwin-Woodville 250.0; 2. St. Croix Central 242.5; 3. Regis/Altoona 1904; 4. Ellsworth 171.0; 5. Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal 164.5; 6. Abbotsford/Colby 115.0; 7. Stanley-Boyd 110.0; 8. Mondovi/Eleva-Strum 75.0; 9. Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek 67.0; 10. Bloomer/Colfax 64.0; 10. Somerset 64.0; 12. Prescott 44.0; 13. Spencer/Columbus Catholic 28.0.
Individual sectional qualifiers
St. Croix Central– Garret DeLong 106 (3rd), Teague Holzer 126 (3rd), Will Schmitt 132 (2nd), Maverick Kostrzak 138 (3rd), Brock Swenson 145 (3rd), Noah Nusbaum 152 (1st), Owen Wasley 160 (1st), Nathan Stark 195 (3rd), Parker Shakleton 220 (1st), Jacob Berends 285 (3rd).
Somerset– Cooper Kuehn 138 (4th),
