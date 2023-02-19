Boys Basketball
Hudson 55, Stillwater 38
Girls Basketball
St. Croix Lutheran 56, Hudson 38
Division 1 Wrestling Sectional (at Eau Claire North)
Hudson State Qualifiers– Liam Neitzel (1st, 106 pounds); Noah Moltzan (2nd, 126); Ethan Winkleman (1st, 182); Ben Draveling (1st, 195); Ryan Rambo (1st, 220)
River Falls State Qualifiers– Travis Moelter (1st, 126); Zack Peterson (2nd, 195); Lincoln McCarty (2nd, 295)
New Richmond State Qualifiers– Carter Sterba (2nd, 113); Luke Kamish (2nd, 120);
Division 2 Wrestling Sectional (at Amery)
St. Croix Central State Qualifiers– Teague Holzer (2nd, 126); Noah Nusbaum (3rd, 152); Owen Wasley (1st, 160); Parker Shakleton (2nd, 220)
