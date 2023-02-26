Girls Hockey
Sectional final
Hudson 2, Coulee Region 1
Girls Basketball
Division 1 regional final
Eau Claire Memorial 55, Hudson 46
Division 3 regional final
Somerset 46, Amery 38
Division 1 Gymnastics Sectional (at Chippewa Falls)
Team scores:
1. Chippewa Falls/McDonnell 141.45; 2. Hudson 135.825; 3. Eau Claire Memorial/North 135.225; 4. Marshfield 132.625; 5. Wisconsin Rapids 131.675; 6. Holmen 131.625; 7. Stevens Point 129.875; 8. La Crosse Logan/Central 121.55; 9. Superior/Northwestern 108.975
Division 2 Gymnastics Sectional (at West Salem)
1. West Salem 139.75; 2. River Falls 139.000; 3. Onalaska 134.325; 4. GMC 132.550; 5. Sparta 130.800; 6. Grantsburg 128.375; 7. Tomah 117.800; 8. Menomonie 117.325; 9. Arcadia 65.500
