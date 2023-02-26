Saturday scoreboard

Girls Hockey

Sectional final

Hudson 2, Coulee Region 1

Girls Basketball

Division 1 regional final

Eau Claire Memorial 55, Hudson 46

Division 3 regional final

Somerset 46, Amery 38

Division 1 Gymnastics Sectional (at Chippewa Falls)

Team scores:

1. Chippewa Falls/McDonnell 141.45; 2. Hudson 135.825; 3. Eau Claire Memorial/North 135.225; 4. Marshfield 132.625; 5. Wisconsin Rapids 131.675; 6. Holmen 131.625; 7. Stevens Point 129.875; 8. La Crosse Logan/Central 121.55; 9. Superior/Northwestern 108.975

Division 2 Gymnastics Sectional (at West Salem)

1. West Salem 139.75; 2. River Falls 139.000; 3. Onalaska 134.325; 4. GMC 132.550; 5. Sparta 130.800; 6. Grantsburg 128.375; 7. Tomah 117.800; 8. Menomonie 117.325; 9. Arcadia 65.500

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you