Boys Basketball
Marshfield 55, Hudson 42
Girls Basketball
Superior 68, Hudson 60
Somerset 54, Elk Mound 46
Boys Hockey
New Richmond 8, Hudson 6
Girls Hockey
Hudson at Eau Claire Area Stars
Central Wisconsin Storm 3, St. Croix Valley Fusion 2
Western Wisconsin Stars at Wisconsin Valley Union
