Boys Basketball
Hudson 55, Chippewa Falls 39
Eau Claire Memorial 54, River Falls 51
Eau Claire North 88, New Richmond 71
Girls Basketball
Somerset 61, Athens 49
St. Croix Central 57, Mondovi 56
Boys Hockey
Hudson 8, Wausau West 2
New Richmond 4, Eau Claire Memorial 0
Girls Hockey
Coulee Region 3, Hudson 0
University School of Milwaukee 4, St. Croix Valley Fusion 3
North St. Paul/Tartan 7, Western Wisconsin Stars 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.