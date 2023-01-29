Scoreboard

Boys Basketball

Hudson 55, Chippewa Falls 39

Eau Claire Memorial 54, River Falls 51

Eau Claire North 88, New Richmond 71

Girls Basketball

Somerset 61, Athens 49

St. Croix Central 57, Mondovi 56

Boys Hockey

Hudson 8, Wausau West 2

New Richmond 4, Eau Claire Memorial 0

Girls Hockey

Coulee Region 3, Hudson 0

University School of Milwaukee 4, St. Croix Valley Fusion 3

North St. Paul/Tartan 7, Western Wisconsin Stars 1

