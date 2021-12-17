Boys Hockey
Hudson 7, New Richmond 0
Rice Lake 11, River Falls 2
Somerset 4, Amery 1
Girls Hockey
Western Wisconsin Stars 4, Hayward 1
Boys Basketball
Somerset 58, St. Croix Falls 53
Girls Basketball
Osceola 53, Somerset 50
Wrestling
River Falls 44, New Richmond 26
St. Croix Central 78, Durand 6
St. Croix Central 66, Prescott 18
