Boys Basketball

Hudson 60, Menomonie 49

River Falls 47, Chippewa Falls 45

Eau Claire Memorial 69, New Richmond 65

Girls Basketball

Menomonie 49, Hudson 40

River Falls 40, Chippewa Falls 37

Girls Hockey

Bay Area Ice Bears 4, St. Croix Valley Fusion 1

