Baseball
Hudson 1, Chippewa Falls 0 (Game one)
Hudson 5, Chippewa Falls 1 (Game two)
Eau Claire Memorial 12, River Falls 6
Superior 8, New Richmond 0
Altoona 6, St. Croix Central 0
Prescott 6, Somerset 0
Softball
Hudson 6, Eau Claire Memorial 1
St. Croix Falls 7, River Falls 3
New Richmond 8, Medford 1 (Game one)
New Richmond 14, Medford 2 (Game two)
Girls Soccer
Hudson 2, Notre Dame 1
