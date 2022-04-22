Baseball
River Falls 10, New Richmond 5
Hudson 3, Eau Claire Memorial 2
Prescott 11, St. Croix Central 9
Baldwin-Woodville 7, Somerset 6
Softball
Eau Claire North 10, Hudson 0
Menomonie 12, River Falls 2 (Game 1)
Menomonie 4, River Falls 2 (Game 2)
New Richmond 10, Eau Claire Memorial 0
St. Croix Central 11, Ellsworth 5
Somerset 13, Osceola 2
Girls Soccer
River Falls 4, Eau Claire North 1
Chippewa Falls 3, New Richmond 1
Somerset 10 St. Croix Central 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.