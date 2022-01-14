Scoreboard

Boys Hockey

Hudson 3, Chippewa Falls o

Eau Claire Memorial 11, River Falls 2

Eau Claire North 2, New Richmond 1 (OT)

Wrestling

River Falls 63, Rice Lake 10

Hudson 36, New Richmond 25

Amery 47, St. Croix Central 18

