Baseball
Hudson 13, Rice Lake 8
Eau Claire North 9, River Falls 2
New Richmond 8, Chippewa Falls 4
Softball
Hudson 8, Rice Lake 0
Chippewa Falls 12, River Falls 0
New Richmond 7, Menomonie 3
St. Croix Central 15, Amery 0
Girls Soccer
Hudson vs Superior
River Falls 2, Chippewa Falls 2
Baldwin-Woodville 11, St. Croix Central 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.