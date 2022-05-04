Baseball
Hudson 5, New Richmond 1
River Falls 7, Rice Lake 1
St. Croix Central 12, Somerset 7
Softball
Hudson 2, Menomonie 1
Eau Claire Memorial 11, River Falls 7
Chippewa Falls 4, New Richmond 1
St. Croix Central 17, Amery 0
Altoona 6, Somerset 3 (Game 1)
Altoona 7, Somerset 2 (Game 2)
Girls Soccer
Hudson 2, Rice Lake 2
River Falls 10, New Richmond 1
Barron 9, St. Croix Central 0
Somerset 10, Altoona 0
