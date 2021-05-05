Name: Tony Weeks
Sports: Cross country and Track
Awards/Accomplishments:
Went to state all four years in cross country; Won sectionals in the 3200 in track sophomore year and went to state in the 3200 as a sophomore and took 17th with a time of 9:36.
Favorite Sport/Event and why:
Cross country because I enjoy the strategy, the longer races, and the terrain.
Favorite memory as an athlete:
When our team won sectionals in cross country to go to state when I was a freshman. The whole team was in high spirits and the experience at state with the team was great.
Other school activities/clubs:
National Honor Society
Favorite class in school:
Physics 2 with Ms. Ellingson
Favorite family meal:
Steak and green beans
Plans after high school:
Run track and cross country at St. Thomas. I will also be studying mechanical engineering.
