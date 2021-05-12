Taylor Paulson

Somerset senior Taylor Paulson is a three-sport athlete who was one of the top three-point shooters in the state for the Spartan girls’ basketball team’s regional championship this season. Photo courtesy of Somerset High School

Name/School: Taylor Paulson-- Somerset

Sports: Volleyball, Basketball, and Soccer

Awards/Accomplishments:

Basketball regional champs; Seventh in Division 2 for 3-pointers; Wisconsin Sports Network Top shooter finalist; Two-time All-Middle Border Conference in basketball; All-Middle Border Conference in soccer.

Favorite Sport/Event and why:

Basketball because it’s where I’ve had the most improvement and I really enjoy it.

Favorite memory as an athlete:

Being Regional champs

Favorite class in school:

Psychology

Favorite family meal:

Lasagna

Plans after high school:

Winona State University

