Name/School: Taylor Paulson-- Somerset
Sports: Volleyball, Basketball, and Soccer
Awards/Accomplishments:
Basketball regional champs; Seventh in Division 2 for 3-pointers; Wisconsin Sports Network Top shooter finalist; Two-time All-Middle Border Conference in basketball; All-Middle Border Conference in soccer.
Favorite Sport/Event and why:
Basketball because it’s where I’ve had the most improvement and I really enjoy it.
Favorite memory as an athlete:
Being Regional champs
Favorite class in school:
Psychology
Favorite family meal:
Lasagna
Plans after high school:
Winona State University
