Name/School: Mya Kizer/St. Croix Central
Sports: Cross Country and Track
Awards/Accomplishments: Two-time All-State Cross Country Team, Four-time Academic All-State Cross Country, 2019 Inhuman Award, Most Valuable Runner, Five-time State Qualifier, 5-Time All-Middle Border Conference, two school records.
Favorite Sport/Event and why:
If I had to choose between cross country and track, I would say cross country is my favorite because of the family-like, close knit atmosphere the team gives. I also think cross country can be slightly more fun than track, because it is on a course that could be muddy, hilly, or flat… always unpredictable and a fun challenge!
Favorite memory as an athlete:
My favorite memory was winning sectionals as a team freshman year in Hayward. It was a huge accomplishment for us and the course was extremely muddy and hilly. I’ll never forget that race as I looked up to my senior teammates who pushed me to run my best as an inexperienced freshman.
Other school activities/clubs:
Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honors Society, Pathfinders.
Favorite class in school:
Anatomy and Physiology
Favorite family meal:
Salmon, mashed potatoes, and asparagus.
Plans after high school:
I will be attending the University of Akron to continue my academic and athletic career. Go Zips!
