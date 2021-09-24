Hudson boys’ soccer coach Steve Sollom said against teams like Rice Lake and Eau Claire North, who both sit in the bottom half of the Big Rivers Conference standings, it’s important to get off to a fast start.
The Raiders were able to do that against both last week.
Hudson defeated Rice Lake 5-1 Tuesday, Sept. 21 at Rice Lake and Eau Claire North, 5-0, two nights later at home, to improve to 8-0-2 on the season, 4-0-2 and just behind first place Eau Claire Memorial in the BRC standings.
Sollom said the Raiders jumped out to early leads in both games last week.
“Their game plan is to slow the game down and play defensive and hang around to give themselves a chance to win it late,” he said about the Warriors and Huskies. “In both games, we were able to score in the opening minutes to disrupt those plans.”
Noah Bekemeyer finished off a cross from Harry Ross for the first goal at Rice Lake, and Trevor Nava-Barber had a nearly identical goal from Jack Wasmund in the North game, both in the seventh minute, to set the tone.
Conner Sparling scored on a breakaway for his first varsity goal, and Shawn Berger had a nice header goal before a Jack Wasmund blast completed the scoring against Rice Lake.
Frank Gutierrez scored his first varsity goal against Eau Claire North, Berger had a rebound goal, Wasmund scored on another blast, and finally an Alex Ewig goal from a corner kick wrapped up the scoring.
“We've been very aggressive coming out in these games, pressuring everything in their end, hoping to force turnovers and create chances to score,” Sollom noted. “Our midfield pressure and organization has been really key in winning balls and setting up players. Harry Ross, Darren Chukel, Aaron Sparling, and Brett Hauser have really put in a lot of work each game just hustling to loose balls and making passing difficult for whomever we're playing and it's led to a lot of quick transition goals.”
The Raiders will travel to Menomonie Tuesday, Sept. 28, before visiting the Madison area to face Oregon Friday, Oct. 1 and Sun Prairie Saturday, Oct. 2.
