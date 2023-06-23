Hudson senior midfielder Grace Lewis and River Falls’ junior forward Kraly Walker are repeat selections to the 2023 All-Big Rivers Conference First Team released by the conference coaches last week.
New Richmond sophomore forward Marah Benedict and senior teammate Gaby Aune were also named to the first team after earning second team and honorable mention accolades, respectively, last year.
Also named to the 2023 first team were Hudson freshman defender Maggie McConnell, Hudson senior midfielder/defender Ryleigh White, and River Falls junior midfielder Lillia Gray.
Lewis was named the 2023 BRC Player of the Year after dishing out a league-high six assists in conference play and scoring three goals to help the Raiders win the BRC title, while Walker led the Wildcats in scoring this season with six goals and four assists in 11 conference games.
Benedict, a second team All-BRC selection a year ago, led the conference in goals scored with eight this season while Aune, a 2022 honorable mention pick, finished second in the BRC in scoring with five goals and six assists for 11 points.
Earning All-BRC Second Team honors were Hudson senior midfielder Grace Hanson, Hudson sophomore goalkeeper Hannah Kendhammer and River Falls junior defender Maggie Johnson. Hanson received honorable mention to the 2022 all-conference team while Kendhammer recorded seven shutouts with a 0.33 goals against average this season.
New Richmond defender Ava Rumpza and New Richmond sophomore goalkeeper Maggie Heiniecke earned honorable mention to this year’s All-BRC team.
Hudson won the BRC title with a record of 9-0-2 (13-4-5 overall), while River Falls was second at 5-1-5 (9-4-10) and New Richmond was third at 6-3-1 (14-5-1).
