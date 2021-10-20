Noah Bekemeyer tallied a hat trick and Connor Sparling scored two goals to spark the top-seeded Hudson boys’ soccer team to a 9-0 victory over Eau Claire North in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Tuesday night, Oct. 19, in Hudson.
Hudson scored twice in the first ten minutes on long shots by Darren Chukel and Harry Ross before Bekemeyer and Sparling took care of the rest of the scoring.
“Eau Claire was going to park in front of their goal and hope to counter and sneak one in at some point, but our early goals didn't allow for that,” Hudson coach Steve Sollom noted. “The kids played with a lot of energy and came out on their front foot and I think our aggressiveness led to a lot of turnovers and some easy chances.”
The Raiders will host fifth-seeded D.C. Everest in the regional final Saturday, Oct. 23, at a time yet to be determined.
