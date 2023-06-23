New Richmond sophomore Brier Blietz and junior Brooklyn Swanepoel were both named to the All-Big Rivers Conference First Team while Blietz received honorable mention all-state honors from the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association. Both were also named to the WFSCA All-District team.
Blietz and Swanepoel headline a list of 13 area players named to 2023 All-BRC teams by the conference coaches, and were joined on the all-conference first team by Hudson junior Anya Weiler and River Falls junior Lily Burke.
Earning All-BRC Second Team honors were New Richmond freshman Catelynn Swanepoel, Hudson senior Lacie Lilyquist and River Falls junior Jordan Torrez. New Richmond junior Bella Baillargeon, Tiger sophomore Ginger Lucas, Hudson senior Addie Aune, River Falls’ seniors Ali Laube and Avery Amidon, and Wildcat junior Jordan Schwantz all received honorable mention.
Blietz was one of the top backstops in the BRC this season and led the Tigers with 19 runs batted in, eight doubles and three home runs while batting .421. Her .868 slugging percentage was the best in the conference.
Brooklyn Swanepoel scored a conference-high 25 runs while hitting an even .500, third-best in the BRC, and leading the Tigers in stolen bases with nine. In the circle, she led the Tiger pitching staff with six wins and 34 strikeouts while posting the second best earned run average in the conference– 2.09.
Weiler led Hudson with a .425 batting average, .725 slugging percentage, 19 RBI and three home runs while striking out a team-high 22 batters in the circle. Burke’s 14 runs scored and six doubles tied Schwantz for the River Falls’ team lead while she also stole team-high five bases.
New Richmond finished second in the BRC this season with a record of 10-4 and was 12-7 overall, while Hudson tied for third at 8-6 (11-10 overall) and River Falls finished fifth at 7-7 (16-8). Chippewa Falls won the BRC title with a record of 13-1 (21-6) with its only conference loss coming against River Falls.
