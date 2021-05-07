Overlooked in the New Richmond softball team’s 14-4 victory over Ellsworth Thursday, May 6, in New Richmond was the fact that for the first time this season, the Tigers didn’t commit an error in the field.
And while the Tigers pounded out 10 hits and scored multiple runs in three innings, head coach Lynzi Pechacek said it was the team’s defense she was most proud of.
“Our bats have always been pretty good,” she said. But this was our best defensive game in a long time.”
Complementing the strong day at the plate and in the field was Tiger pitcher Brooklyn Swanepoel, who limited Ellsworth to six hits while striking out four and walking just one.
Pechacek said Swanepoel benefited from the Tigers’ strong defensive play.
“This was our first game with no errors in a very long time, she noted. “And that makes it that much easier for our pitcher and takes the stress off her.”
New Richmond got their bats going early with a five-run first inning, highlighted by a two-run double by Leah DeYoung.
Bella Cacka doubled in a pair of runs in the second inning to push the lead to 7-0 before Ellsworth chipped away with two runs in the fourth inning and two more in the fifth to make it a 7-4 game. But the Tiger bats erupted for seven more runs in the bottom of the sixth, ending with a run-scoring single by Ali Vonwald to invoke the 10-run mercy rule.
Pechacek said she was pleased to see the way her team responded after Ellsworth cut the seven-run Tiger lead to three.
“That's what we stress a lot, that there's really good hitters in this conference and Ellsworth has really great hitters,” Pechacek said. “So they're going to get hits, they're going to get people on base. But we just have to keep our composure and play that much tougher when they get girls on base. That's what we asked them to do at the beginning of the game, and that's what they did the whole time.”
Cacka finished with two hits and four RBI in the win and Vonwald had three hits and two RBI while McKena Huset, Gracie Brewer and DeYoung drove in two runs apiece and Swanepoel and Emma Tappe had one each.
Pechacek said everything clicked for the Tigers.
“Our hitters were really disciplined at the plate,” she said. “They jumped on first strike pitches when they needed to, they were patient when we got too antsy and picked good pitches to hit. And our defense really pulled through and played really well for the first time. So it was all good.”
The win came two nights after the Tigers committed six errors in a 16-7 loss to Prescott. Just nine of Prescott’s 16 runs were earned.
Swanepoel took the loss in the circle, striking out two and walking two while giving up 16 hits. She also went 3-for-4 at the plate with an RBI while Brewer had two hits, including a double, and drove in three runs. Cacka also singled, doubled and drove in a run while Huset and DeYoung had one RBI each.
Next up for the Tigers is a doubleheader at home against Menomonie beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 8.
