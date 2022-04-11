Hudson softball coach Jim Revoir was quick to point out the biggest strength of the Raiders this year.
“It’s each other,” he said. “I don't know if I've ever seen a team that cares for each other as much as this group does.”
That quality was on display Friday in the Raiders’ season opener against Ellsworth. The game was moved from the grass field at Grandview Park to the artificial turf facilities on the northwest side of Hudson High School. The result was a 13-3, mercy-rule win for the Raiders.
“It’s nice to be outside playing ball,” Revoir said. “We have things to work on, but it’s always fun to win your first game.”
Thirteen players got at least one at-bat in the game, and 10 had at least one hit, led by Maddie Schwab’s 4-for-4 day at the plate. Schwab drove in two runs and scored three times while Evelyn Wolfgram had two hits, one RBI and three runs scored.
Revoir said the Raiders were out there playing for each other.
“We have just awesome leadership from the seniors and they just really take care of each other,” he said. “It's fun to see a group of girls like this that are playing for each other more than winning. We have a really special group of girls this year.”
That senior leadership comes from the foursome of Ava Breault, Syd Gabriel, Emma McGrath and Maggie Barker. And McGrath echoed Revoir’s observation about playing for each other.
“We had a really good first game today, and it's nice because we mesh like no other team I've ever been a part of,” she said. “Just a big family. So yeah, it's 100% true, and I'm really excited to just have a good time with the team.”
Not that the Raiders don’t have lofty goals for this season. They are two-time defending Big Rivers Conference champions, winning their first title in 2019 and again last year following the canceled 2020 season. They reached the sectional semifinals last year, but are still looking for the program’s elusive very first trip to state.
Gabriel said that is the goal this season.
“Obviously focusing on the next pitch and the next inning is important for us, but in the end our goal this year is to make it to state,” she said. “We’d like to change that history. We've made history the past couple years winning the conference, but making it to state would just be a huge step for this program.”
If the Raiders are going to make it to state, Gabriel is expected to play a key role after earning All-BRC First Team honors as both a freshman and junior. Lacie Lilyquist also returns after being named to the All-BRC First Team last year as a sophomore while sophomore Wolfgram is back after receiving all-conference honorable mention a year ago.
Revoir said he feels this team is on a mission.
“They're ready to compete,” he said. “It's going to be a fun year, and we’re going to have some battles, that's for sure, in the conference. I honestly believe we are one of the toughest conferences in the state and district so we’re going to be tested. But I think they’re ready for it.”
Breault said there is another incentive for the Raiders.
“It's a really important season for all the seniors especially because we didn't get that sophomore season,” she said. “So we're just gonna play our hearts out, just make up for lost time.”
The Raiders will play a make-up doubleheader at conference rival Chippewa Falls this week and also have a pair of games scheduled against River Falls– Tuesday at River Falls and Thursday at home.
