Hudson softball coach Jim Revoir was honored to be selected to coach in the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Senior All-Star Games this year. He was even more honored to have three of his players join him.
Revoir coached the Division 1 White team at the games July 12-13 at the Woodside Sports Complex in Wisconsin Dells while Raider seniors Ellie Yaeger, Grace O’Brien and Avery Johnson played for the team.
“It was a cool experience,” he said. “For the girls to end their high school career like that, and the way we did, it was really fun.”
Revoir’s White team went 2-0 at the games, scoring an 11-0 win over the Red team in five innings before beating the Gray team 5-2. All three Raiders contributed in the wins, with Johnson hitting a home run in the first game, Yaeger making some nice plays in left field and O’Brien, who missed the entire high school season with a total tear of the meniscus in her right knee, looking like her old self while playing a slick second base.
Revoir also got to take his coaching staff-- Taylor Mort, Jack Stamp and Jake Krieser- with him, giving the games a heavy Hudson presence. It’s also a reflection of the recent success the Raiders have had, with Revoir guiding the team to a record of 73-31 over the past five seasons, including 45-12 and two Big Rivers Conference titles in the last three years.
But Revoir said he had to do very little coaching at the all-star games.
“We got there for practice the first day and I could tell the girls were a little bit nervous,” he said “I said listen, this is just a fun way to end the season. So my job is just to tell you who's gonna start. We have to have two people sit and then make a rotation in each inning. After that, you guys play where you want and have some fun.”
And his approach worked. He said the team-- consisting of players from DeForest, Fond du Lac, Kaukauna, Stoughton, Oregon, Brookfield East and West DePere as well as Hudson-- gelled from the first pitch.
“I couldn't believe it,” he said. “It was honestly like watching a team that's played together for years, the way they rallied around each other. I had so many comments from parents afterwards like, ‘Whatever you're doing, you need to keep that up because all my girl is talking about is how much fun this was for them.’”
Revoir said it was also rewarding to see the friendships the girls developed over the two days.
“I think a lot of those girls are gonna keep in touch for a long time now,” he said. “That's really cool.”
All-State teams announced
Prior to the state all-star games, the WFSCA released its all-state and all-district teams that included four Hudson players and one from Somerset.
Johnson and Raider teammates Sydney Gabriel and Lacie Lilyquist were named to the WFSCA All District 1 Large School First Team while Hudson’s Yaeger and Somerset’s Roxanne Ring received honorable mention.
Lilyquist also earned second team all-state honors while Gabriel was honorable mention.
