New Richmond scored in every inning but the first, and took advantage of six River Falls’ errors, to defeat the Wildcats 11-1 in a Big Rivers Conference softball game at UW-River Falls’ Perkins Stadium Tuesday, May 17.
After failing to put any runs on the board in the top of the first inning, the Tigers scored one in the second, three in the third, two in the fourth, two in the fifth, one in the sixth and two in the seventh to slowly pull away from the Wildcats.
River Falls’ only run came in the bottom of the fourth when Lexis Ralston led off the inning with a single and scored on a double by Jordan Schwantz to make it a 6-1 game.
Grace Brewer hit a big three-run homer in the third inning for the Tigers while Brier Blietz, Anna Hams, Emma Tappe and Maddie Gafner contributed two hits each, including doubles by Blietz and Tappe.
Kennedy Joachim struck out 11 and allowed just three hits to earn the complete-game pitching victory for the Tigers while Ali Laube went the distance for the Wildcats, allowing seven earned runs on 12 hits with three strikeouts and five walks.
New Richmond improved to 16-3 overall, 10-3 in the BRC while River Falls dropped to 5-16 overall, 1-11 in conference play. The two teams will meet again Thursday in New Richmond.
