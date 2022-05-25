Fourth-seeded New Richmond got a two-out, walk-off, grand slam home run from Kennedy Joachim to defeat No. 13 River Falls 8-4 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal in New Richmond Tuesday afternoon, while top-seeded Somerset beat No. 9 Osceola 15-0 in three innings in a Division 2 semifinal Tuesday in Somerset.
Hudson and St. Croix Central weren’t as fortunate, with the eighth-seeded Raiders dropping a 10-7 decision to No. 9 D.C. Everest in Division 1, and the fourth-seeded Panthers falling 6-0 to No. 5 Ellsworth in Division 2.
Joachim’s game-winning blast capped a six-run New Richmond rally in the bottom of the seventh after the Wildcats had scored three runs in the top of the inning to take a 4-2 lead.
The Tigers loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh on a walk and two hit batters before Brier Blietz drew a two-out walk to force in one run. Another walk to Anna Hams tied the score before Joachim hit an 0-2 pitch over the center field fence to give the Tigers the 8-4 win.
River Falls appeared to have all the momentum after scoring three runs in the top of the seventh to take a 4-2 lead. Alie Laube opened the inning with a single and Alexis Ralston reached on an error before both moved up a base on a double steal. Lilly Burke singled in both runners and took second on the throw home before scoring on a two-out single by Lyla Kohel.
New Richmond took a 1-0 lead in the first on an RBI double by Blietz and made it a 2-0 game in the third on a triple by Brooklyn Swanepoel and an RBI sac fly from Grace Brewer.
The Wildcats cut the Tiger lead to 2-1 in the sixth on three straight singles by Avery Amidon, Jordan Torrez and Jorgia Bengston.
The Wildcat loss came despite outhitting the Tigers 10-5. Torrez had three of the Wildcat hits, including a double, while Laube had two. Swanepoel had two of the Tigers’ five hits and scored three times while Joachim went the distance in the circle, striking out 11 and walking one. Laube took the loss after striking out two and walking five.
The Tigers will host sixth-seeded Superior in a regional final Thursday at 5 p.m. at the high school field. Superior advanced with a 6-0 win over 12th-seeded Wausau West Tuesday.
Central blanked by Ellsworth
Fifth-seeded Ellsworth scored two runs in the top of the first and four in the fourth while No. 4 St. Croix Central managed just three hits in a 6-0 loss to its Middle Border Conference rival in Hammond.
Grace Melstrom, Faith Bonse and Trinity Gafford had Central’s only hits, with Melstrom and Bonse both singling in the first inning and Gafford getting a lead-off single in the seventh.
Melstrom took the loss in the circle, allowing five earned runs on 12 hits with four strikeouts and four walks.
Ellsworth advanced to face top-seeded Somerset in the regional final Thursday at 5 p.m. at Larry Forrest Park in Somerset.
