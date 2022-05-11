Sydney Gabriel went the distance in the circle and Anya Weiler and Evelyn Wolfgram both homered to lead the Hudson softball team to a 3-0 victory over Rice Lake Tuesday, May 10, at Grandview Park.
Gabriel struck out eight and allowed just three hits to earn the complete-game victory while Hudson scored all four of its runs in its final three at-bats.
Weiler homered in the fourth inning to snap a scoreless tie before Evelyn Wolfgram hit a two-run shot in the fifth. The Raiders’ final run came in the bottom of the sixth when Weiler led off the inning with a single, moved to second on a passed ball, and scored on a single by Gabriel.
Weiler and Gabriel had two hits each in the win while Kat Ybarra added a double.
The Raiders and Warriors will meet again Thursday in Rice Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.