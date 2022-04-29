Addie Aune twirled a complete-game, three-hit shutout and Anya Weiler went deep to give Hudson a 3-0 victory over New Richmond and a series split with the Tigers Thursday at Grandview Park.
The Tigers took the first matchup Tuesday in New Richmond, 3-2 in eight innings, before losing their first game of the season Thursday in Hudson.
Thursday’s game was scoreless until Weiler hit a two-out homer to left in the bottom of the third to give the Raiders a 1-0 lead. Evelyn Wolfgram scored on a sacrifice fly by Lacie Lilyquist in the fifth and Emma McGrath added an RBI single in the sixth for Hudson’s third run of the game.
Aude, meanwhile, allowed just four Tiger baserunners on three hits and a walk while striking out two as the Raiders played errorless defense behind her. Mimi Brinkman, Brooklyn Swanepoel and Grace Brewer had the only Tiger hits.
Swanepoel took the loss in the circle, allowing two earned runs on eight hits with six strikeouts and two walks in 5 ⅓-innings of work.
“Swanepoel pitched a great game for us but unfortunately our offense just couldn’t back her up tonight,” New Richmond coach Lynzi Knudtson said.
Two nights earlier in New Richmond, the Tigers came back from a 3-1 third-inning deficit to force extra innings, and won the game on a two-out single by Brinkman in the bottom of the eighth.
The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI single by Brier Blietz before the Raiders scored three in the third to take a 3-1 lead.
McGrath started the rally with a single and scored on a double by Wolfgram before Sydney Gariel singled in Wolfgram to make it a 2-1 game. Gabriel moved to second on a fielder's choice and came home on a Lilyquist single to right.
New Richmond rallied to tie the score in the fifth on an RBI double by Brewer and a run-scoring single by Blietz.
In the bottom of the eighth, Emma Tappe reached on an error, took second on a sacrifice bunt by Brooklyn Jackson and scored on Brinkman’s two-out single to right.
Kennedy Joachim pitched all eight innings for the Tigers, allowing five hits and three earned runs with eight strikeouts and one walk. Gabriel took the pitching loss for Hudson, allowing four earned runs on 11 hits with four strikeouts and five walks.
New Richmond, now 11-1 overall, 7-1 in the Big Rivers Conference, will play a home-and-home series with Chippewa Falls next Tuesday and Thursday before hosting a triangular with Wausau West and Superior Saturday, while Hudson (4-4, 3-4) will host a makeup game with River Falls Monday and visit Menomonie Tuesday before hosting the Mustangs on Thursday.
