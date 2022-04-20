Two big innings, aided by some sloppy Eau Claire Memorial defense, allowed the New Richmond softball team to move to 7-0 on the season with a 9-6 victory over the Old Abes Tuesday, April 19, in Eau Claire
New Richmond scored four runs in the second inning and five in the sixth to account for all of their runs.
Head coach Lynzi Knutdson said it took awhile for the Tiger bats and defense to wake up. Brooklyn Swanepoel worked the first three innings in the circle, allowing five hits and walking four, but the Tigers committed three errors behind her, allowing the Old Abes to score two runs in the first inning and two more in the third.
Eau Claire Memorial led 6-4 after five innings of play before the Tigers put up a five-spot in the top of the sixth. The Old Abes committed eight errors in the game.
Grace Brewer led the Tiger offense with three hits, including a double, and two RBI, and Anna Hams had three hits and one RBI while Brier Blietz and Amelia Brinkman had two hits each.
Knudtson said once the Tiger bats get going the hitting becomes contagious.
“Our girls are seeing the ball really well and choosing good pitches to go after,” she said.
Kennedy Joachim worked four scoreless innings of relief to earn the pitching victory, allowing three hits while striking out eight and walking two.
The Tigers and Old Abes will meet again Thursday, April 21, at 4:30 p.m. in New Richmond.
