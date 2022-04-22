Brooklyn Jackson

Brooklyn Swanepoel and Kennedy Joachim combined for a one-hit shutout in the circle while the New Richmond offense pounded out 13 hits at the plate in a 10-0, six-inning victory over Eau Claire Memorial over New Richmond Thursday.

The win was the eighth straight to start the season for the Tigers and moved them to 5-0 in their first season in the Big Rivers Conference.

Swanepoel worked the first three innings in the circle and gave up Memorial’s lone hit while striking out three and walking one. Joachim fanned seven and walked one over the final three innings.

The Tigers scored in every inning but the first, including three runs in the fifth inning and two in the sixth to end the game with the 10-run mercy rule.

Swanepoel, Grace Brewer and Emma Eastep had two hits each in the win and Maddie Gaffner drove in three runs while Emma Tappe had an RBI double.

The Tigers are scheduled to visit Amery today and play a make-up game at Eau Claire North Saturday.

