Brooklyn Swanepoel and Kennedy Joachim combined for a one-hit shutout in the circle while the New Richmond offense pounded out 13 hits at the plate in a 10-0, six-inning victory over Eau Claire Memorial over New Richmond Thursday.
The win was the eighth straight to start the season for the Tigers and moved them to 5-0 in their first season in the Big Rivers Conference.
Swanepoel worked the first three innings in the circle and gave up Memorial’s lone hit while striking out three and walking one. Joachim fanned seven and walked one over the final three innings.
The Tigers scored in every inning but the first, including three runs in the fifth inning and two in the sixth to end the game with the 10-run mercy rule.
Swanepoel, Grace Brewer and Emma Eastep had two hits each in the win and Maddie Gaffner drove in three runs while Emma Tappe had an RBI double.
The Tigers are scheduled to visit Amery today and play a make-up game at Eau Claire North Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.