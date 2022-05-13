The St. Croix Central softball team bounced back from a 5-1 loss to Somerset earlier in the week in a big way, routing Amery 15-0 Thursday, May 12, in Hammond.
Faith Bonse had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in four runs, and Maddie Rydberg doubled and singled twice at the plate and struck out six in four innings in the circle as the Panthers improved to 5-6 overall, 4-6 in Middle Border Conference play.
After putting three runs on the board in the first inning, the Panthers broke the game open with eight runs in the third before scoring four more in the fourth to end the game with the mercy-rule.
Gracie Delander also had three hits and drove in two runs and Izzy Sabelko and Trinity Gafford had two hits and two RBI each while Lucy Mansell and Maddy Dull drove in a run apiece.
Two nights earlier Sabelko drove in the lone Panther run in a 5-1 loss to Somerset.
Somerset put up single runs in the third and fourth innings before the Spartans pulled to within one when Bonse led off the top of the sixth with a single, moved to second on a sac bunt by Mansell and scored on a single up the middle by Bonse. The Spartans went on to score three in the bottom of the sixth to make the final 5-1.
MyKenzie Leccia, Madison Trautmiller, Roxy Ring and McKenna Burger all had two hits each for Somerset while Ring earned the complete-game pitching victory, allowing one earned run on seven hits with six strikeouts and no walks.
Sabelko and Morgan Barker had two hits each for Central, while Grace Melstrom took the loss in the circle, allowing five earned runs on 11 hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
Spartans earn top seed, Central gets home playoff game
Somerset received the top seed in the Division 2 regional while St. Croix Central is the No. 4 seed and will host No. 5 Ellsworth in a regional semifinal round Tuesday, May 24.
The Spartans will host the winner of a quarterfinal game between No. 8 Ashland and No. 9 Osceola Tuesday, May 24.
