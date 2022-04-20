Despite being held to just three hits in the game, Hudson was able to parlay one of those hits, a passed ball and a wild pitch into three runs in the first inning that proved to be the difference in a 4-2 victory over Eau Claire North Tuesday, April 19, in Hudson.
Lacie Lilyquist singled in Evelyn Wolfgram for the first run of the game after Wolfgram had led off the inning with a walk, stole second and moved to third on a passed ball. A Weiler followed with a walk and both Lilyquist and Weiler moved up on a passed ball before Lilyquist scored on another passed ball and Weiler scored on a wild pitch.
Eau Claire North got a solo home run in the top of the third but the Raiders answered in the bottom of the inning when Lilyquist doubled and scored on back-to-back passed balls. The Huskies got another run in the seventh to make the final 4-2.
Sydney Gabriel went the distance to earn the win in the circle, allowing five hits and two earned runs while striking out 10 and walking one. She was also aided by a Raider defense that played errorless ball behind her.
The Raiders and Huskies will meet again Thursday, April 21, in Eau Claire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.