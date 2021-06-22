Fresh off an 11-1 victory over Altoona in last Wednesday’s WIAA Division 2 regional championship game, the second-seeded Somerset softball team couldn’t get past top seed Baldwin-Woodville in the sectional semifinals, dropping a 4-0 decision to the Blackhawks Monday, June 21, at Baldwin’s Millpond Park.
The Spartans managed just one hit off Baldwin-Woodville pitcher Morgan Smetana, a leadoff single by Makenzie Weeks in the top of the seventh inning. The Blackhawks, meanwhile, scored all four of their runs in the bottom of the fourth aided by a pair of Somerset errors.
Smetana struck out the first 10 Spartans she faced until Mykenzie Leccia fouled out to first for the second out of the fourth inning.
Somerset finally got a baserunner when Roxanne Ring drew a leadoff walk in the top of the fifth. Sophia Rivard followed with a sacrifice bunt but that’s as far as Ring could get.
Weeks led off the top of the seventh with a single and after a fly out, stole second, but was left stranded when Smetana got a foul out and her 16th strikeout to end the game.
Ring took the loss in the circle for the Spartans.
Somerset ended its season with a record of 16-7 with three of those losses coming to Baldwin-Woodville. The Middle Border Conference champion and second-ranked Blackhawks improved to 20-0 advanced to face Merrill (13-10) in the sectional title game Wednesday, June 23, in Mosinee.
