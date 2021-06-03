After learning they had received the No. 2 seed in their WIAA Division 2 regional bracket earlier in the day, the Somerset softball team broke open a close game with six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and tacked on two runs in the bottom of the sixth to invoke the 10-run mercy rule in an 11-1 victory over St. Croix Central Thursday, June 3, at Larry Forrest Park in Somerset.
The Spartans jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first on an RBI sacrifice fly by Roxie Ring and a run-scoring single by Sophie Rivard. They added a run in the third on an RBI single by Izzy Eskierka to widen the gap to 3-0 before putting six runs on the board in the fourth.
Mackenzie Weeks drove in the first run of the inning and Eskierka followed with a two-run single before three straight singles by Victoria Gomez, McKenna Burger and Faith Bonse made it a 9-0 game.
St. Croix Central scored its only run of the game in the top of the fifth when Carlee Lyon scored on a sacrifice fly by Grace Delander.
A lead-off walk to Eskierka in the bottom of the sixth, followed by back-to-back singles by Gomez and Burger, a walk to Madison Trautmiller and a single by Weeks resulted in two Somerset runs to make the final 11-1.
Ring went the distance in the circle for the Spartans, allowing one run on three hits with six strikeouts and three walks in six innings of work. Burger finished 4-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored and Eskierka had two hits, three RBI and two runs scored while Weeks had two hits and two RBI and Gomez had two hits and an RBI.
Faith Bonse, Morgan Barker and Izzy Sabelko had the Panthers’ only hits while Catherine Skoglund was pegged with the loss in the circle.
Somerset, now 13-5 overall, 8-4 in Middle Border Conference play, will wrap up the regular season with a pair of road games Friday, June 4, at Prescott and Monday, June 7, at Osceola before opening up regional play against either Osceola or Amery Monday, June 14, at 5 p.m. at Larry Forrest Park.
