New Richmond, Hudson, Somerset and St. Croix Central will all open the postseason at home when WIAA softball regional play begins next week.
New Richmond earned the No. 4 seed in Division 1, Sectional 1, and will see a familiar opponent when it hosts No 13 seed River Falls in a regional semifinal Tuesday, May 24. It will be the third meeting of the season between the Big Rivers Conference rivals.
A Tiger win would keep them at home for the regional semifinals against either No. 5 seed Superior or No. 12 Wausau East Thursday, May 26, while a Wildcat win would send them on the road to either Superior or Wausau.
Hudson received the No. 8 seed in Division 1, Sectional 1, and will host No. 9 D.C. Everest in a regional semifinal Tuesday, May 24. A Raider win would send them to Chippewa Falls to face the top-seeded Cardinals in a regional semifinal Thursday, May 26. Chippewa Falls received a first round bye by virtue of its No. 1 seed.
In Division 2, Sectional 1, Somerset earned the top seed and first round bye and will host either No. 8 Ashland or No. 9 Osceola in a regional semifinal Tuesday, May 24. St. Croix Central is the No. 4 seed and will host No. 5 Ellsworth in the regional semifinal round Tuesday, May 24 with the winner of that game advancing to the regional final Thursday, May 26, most likely against Somerset.
Full Division 1, Sectional 1 bracket
