The Somerset High School cheer team took first in Non Tumble and third in Game Day at the Wisconsin Association of Cheer/Pom Coaches (WAPC) State Competition Feb. 19 in Oshkosh. Team members include Alli Webster, Kya Julson, Maddie Naugle, Gabby Richert, Alyssa Plantenberg , Sophia Schiavone, Molly Duncan, Jessa Patterson, Brielle Harris, Margo Atkins, Ruby Leonard and Abby Thompson. The team is coached by Tasia Berger and Anna Johnson. Photo courtesy of Tasia Berger