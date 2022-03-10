When the Somerset HIgh School cheer team took the floor for the 2022 Wisconsin Association of Cheer/Pom Coaches (WACPC) State Competition Feb. 19, in Oshkosh, only two of its team members had ever competed at an in-person state competition before.
But that didn’t matter in the end.
The Somerset squad won the WACPC state championship in the Non Tumble Division and placed third in the Game Day Division to cap off what was already a very successful season for the girls.
Somerset was no stranger to competing at state, winning the 2021 Non Tumble state championship a year ago. But due to COVID, the 2021 state championship was conducted via video submission and had a virtual awards ceremony. Tasia Berger, who coaches the team along with Anna Johnson, said winning a state title in person this year was even more special.
“Being together, in person, on the mat is something we are so thankful for,” she said. “Our performances at state finals had a few hiccups, but we still left the mat feeling that we put our best foot forward.”
Berger said the team has had a successful season from the start, beginning at the Universal Cheerleaders Association regional competition in October, where Somerset earned two bids to the National High School Cheerleading Championship.
“This was the first time we have received a bid for both of our routines, so it was a huge accomplishment,” Berger noted.
The team posted numerous other top three finishes during the season, including a first place performance in Game Day at the Minnetonka Invitational in January.
Next up was the state qualifier Feb. 4 in Wisconsin Dells, where the top half of the teams in each division would advance to the state finals. Somerset punched its ticket by placing first in Non Tumble and third in Game Day.
Berger said the team put its best routines on the mat at the state qualifier, but with so much subjectivity in cheer they were still nervous about their chances of qualifying. She said they were thrilled to find out they had qualified in both divisions.
“This gave the team a huge boost of confidence going into the finals, but also a lot of pressure,” she said. “There would be different judges at finals and our scores from prelims would not carry over, so it was truly anyone's game again.”
But the team, consisting of one senior, one junior, seven sophomores, and three freshmen, overcame the pressure to repeat as state champions in Non Tumble and finish third in Game Day.
“We truly could not be more proud,” Berger said. “This is an incredibly hard working group of athletes. We are lucky to be their coaches.”
